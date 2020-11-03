Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 03 2020
PM Imran Khan reiterates introducing uniform curriculum to eliminate class divide

Tuesday Nov 03, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his government's stance to eliminate class divide in the education sector, The News reported.

The premier made the remarks while chairing a meeting on uniform curriculum, attended by Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Education Minister Murad Rass and others. 

PM Imran said his government's top priority was to introduce a uniformed curriculum that plays an integral role in eliminating the class divide. “A uniform education system is not only a requirement of modern times but also the basic right of every child,” he said.

The premier underscored that the new generation should be fully aware of the blessed life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Sunnah, adding that the National Education Policy would improve the quality of education by providing equal opportunities to empower all sections of society.

“The success of this system depends on the selection of teaching staff and capacity building. Thanks to the new policy, it will be possible to get a quality education in Pakistan. A uniform education system will set an example for other countries in the region,” he noted.

Islamic studies to be taught as separate subject

The meeting was informed about introducing Islamic Studies as a separate subject from grade one to 12 to promote Islamic teachings. Another separate subject, Religious Teachings, will be introduced from first grade onwards for students belonging to minority communities.

Mahmood told the moot that the aim of introducing a uniformed curriculum at the national level was to stress analytical and creative abilities in students as it pays special attention to character building. 

The meeting was also apprised that the focus of the uniform curriculum was to equip the students with education as per the requirements of the day. In this regard, the consultation process with all the partners has been completed, the meeting was told.

