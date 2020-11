When is your polling place open on Election Day?

With nine days still to go, early voting in the US election had surpassed all pre-election ballots from four years earlier. Photo: AFP/File

After an edge to edge campaign by US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden, the country kick starts voting for the 2020 presidential elections on Tuesday.



Here’s all you should know about the timings and the polling stations as per the information shared by the US Voting Information Centre.



US cities Timings Alabama 7 am - 7 pm Alaska 7am - 8pm Arizona 6 am - 7 pm Arkansas 7:30 am - 7:30 pm California 7 am - 8 pm Colorado 7 am - 7 pm Connecticut 6 am - 8 pm DC 7 am - 8 pm Delaware 7 am - 8 pm Florida 7 am - 7 pm Georgia 7 am - 7pm Hawaii 7 am - 7 pm Idaho 8 am - 8 pm Illinois 6 am - 7 pm Indiana 6 am -6 pm Iowa 7 am -9 pm Kansas** 7 am- 7 pm Kentucky 6 am - 6 pm Louisiana 6 am- 8 pm Maina* 6 am - 8 pm Maryland 7 am - 8 pm Massacheutte** 7 am - 8 pm Michigan 7 am - 8 pm Minnesota 7 am - 8:pm Mississippi 7 am - 7 pm Missouri 6 am - 7 pm Montana* 7 am - 8 pm Nebraska 8 am CT-8 pm Nevada 7 am 7 pm New Hampshire* 7 am - 7 pm New Jersey 6 am - 8 pm New Mexico 7 am - 7 pm New York 6 am - 9 pm North Carolina 6:30 am - 7:30 pm North Dakota** 9 am - 7 pm Ohio 6:30 am - 7:30 pm Oklahoma 7 am - 7 pm Oregon N/A Pennsylvania 7 am - 8 pm Rhode Island* 7 am - 7 pm South Carolina 7 am - 7 pm North Dakota* 9 am - 7 pm Tennessee* Varies by county Texas 7 am - 7 pm Utah 7 am - 7 pm Vermont ** 10 am - 7 pm Virginia 6 am - 7 pm Washington N/A West Virginia 6: 30 AM - 7:30 pm Wisconsin 7 am - 8pm Wyoming 7 am - 7 pm

*Varies by county or municipality

** Minimum required hours vary by municipality