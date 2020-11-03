PML-N lawmaker says met Buzdar 'months ago'

Twitter/Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK)/Screengrab via Geo.tv

MUZAFFARGARH/LAHORE: A PML-N lawmaker landed in hot waters over a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, with his party lashing out against PTI government for "engaging in propaganda".

In his defence, MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia said he "unintentionally" met Buzdar, adding that he was unaware that meeting the chief minister was a violation of party rules.

Chandia said once he found out it was inappropriate, he stopped meeting the province's chief executive.

"My whole life is dedicated to the PML-N and I wholeheartedly support Nawaz Sharif's ideology," he said, adding that he "will accept the party's decisions".



Last meeting 'two or four months ago'

Chandia dismissed reports of a recent meeting, insisting that the last time he met Buzdar was two or four months ago. On which, he said, the PML-N had issued him a show-cause notice.

The legislator said he used to meet Buzdar owing to their family ties and asserted that he had not shown any indication during the meeting to leave PML-N.

Chandia said he will "fully participate in the PML-N workers' convention scheduled for November 5".

Separately, CM Buzdar also confirmed meeting Chandia as in a gathering of friends. The chief minister said he maintained good ties with everyone but "anti-stat talks cannot be tolerated".

PM Imran 'made a mountain out of a molehill'

PML-N strongly refuted reports of recent Chandia-Buzdar meeting with the party spokesperson accusing Punjab government of releasing an old photo to push their propaganda.

PML-N Punjab Chapter spokesperson Uzma Bukhari said, "Imran Khan is unable to find lotay [disloyal politicians], so he is using propaganda."

Accusing the premier of making a mountain out of a molehill, Bukhari blamed PTI government of engaging in politics of lies and forgery.

The PML-N Punjab spokesperson emphasised that every party member, including Azhar Abbas Chandia, stood by former premier Nawaz Sharif's viewpoints.

PML-N leadership's 'controversial statements'

The controversy started when Government of Punjab shared a video of Chandio-Buzdar meeting on Twitter, claiming the PML-N lawmaker "strongly condemned the controversial statement by his party leadership against state institutions".

The Twitter handle said Chandia apprised Buzdar of problems in his constituency. "You have always listened to us and solved our problems. You have given us honour and respect," it quoted PML-N lawmaker as saying.

In response, Buzdar, according to the Punjab government's statement, had underlined that "making the state institutions controversial is a conspiracy to weaken Pakistan".

"We will thwart any such conspiracy with the power of the people," he had said. "We are sincerely engaged in serving the people."