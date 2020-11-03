Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

It could be hours — or even days — before election officials across the United States are able to ascertain a winner

It could be hours — or even days — before election officials across the United States are done counting ballots and are able to ascertain a winner for the presidential race between incumbent Republican president Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

This is due to the extra steps involved in verifying and counting the millions of votes received through mail ballots and drop boxes in areas where early voting sites have been made available, as well as polls cast on voting day itself — November 3 — at assigned locations.

Such differences may result in a significant lag in reporting time across the states.

5:51pm — Vice president hopeful Kamala Harris urges people to 'mask up', vote

"Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at IWillVote.com," she wrote.



5:47pm — Incumbent president begins voting day by pinning pumped up video of himself dancing to YMCA song



