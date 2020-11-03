Information minister lauds govt for boosting economic growth

Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz addresses a press briefing in Islamabad, on November 3, 2020. — YouTube

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said Pakistan has seen significant economic progress after recovering early from the coronavirus pandemic and is recording healthy economic activity in key industries.

Praising the government’s efforts, Faraz said the country’s economy is fast moving toward stabilisation after struggling during the COVID-19 outbreak.



“If we compare Pakistan to other countries, we have seen significant economic progress over the last few months,” he explained.

“Look at the construction industry, for instance, which has been quite active, of late. Similarly, other aspects of the economy, including large-scale manufacturing units and textiles, have shown consistent growth.”

Faraz added that the government provided special packages to the industrial sector, focusing on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) so that they could enhance production, increase employment rates, and contribute to strengthening the country’s economy.

“Unlike previous governments, we made sure to provide several incentives to SMEs, including reduced power tariff, which has been slashed by 50%,” he informed journalists.

“The government is doing everything it can to boost Pakistan’s economic sector because it is the only way to bring prosperity to the country.”

Opposition has run out of topics

Speaking about the political situation in the country, Faraz said that the opposition has run out of topics to criticise the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government on.

“The opposition has no plans of its own and no past comparisons to show. They have forgotten how they disturbed the rule of law in the country and promoted an economic structure based on nepotism, a move which led to brain drain, which is extremely unfortunate.”

He also condemned the opposition’s stance on law and justice in the country, saying that Opposition leaders moulded laws to their convenience during their terms.

“Nawaz Sharif considered himself above the law and believed in the concept of monarchy. We will do everything we can to bring him back to Pakistan. He cannot be a 'revolutionary' while living abroad,” the minister proclaimed.

Faraz also called out the policies of the Sindh government, adding that the PPP leadership has been taking political advantage of every situation.

“The Sindh government created an artificial wheat shortage through hoarding, which disrupted the supply chain throughout the country and led to a shortage. As a result, poor Pakistanis had to suffer," he said.