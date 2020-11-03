Live US election 2020: Latest updates on polls, results in Donald Trump vs Joe Biden presidential race

It could be hours — or even days — before election officials across the United States are able to ascertain a winner

It could be hours — or even days — before election officials across the United States are done counting ballots and are able to ascertain a winner for the presidential race between incumbent Republican president Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.



This is due to the extra steps involved in verifying and counting the millions of votes received through mail ballots and drop boxes in areas where early voting sites have been made available, as well as polls cast on voting day itself — November 3 — at assigned locations.

Such differences may result in a significant lag in reporting time across the states.

Follow our live blog to keep up to date with the latest turn of events.

All times are reported in Eastern Time (ET).

1:38pm ET — US 'entitled to know' winner on election day: Trump

US President Donald Trump again sought to sow doubt over the counting of ballots beyond election day, saying the country was "entitled" to know who won on the day of the vote, AFP reports.

"You have to have a date, and the date happens to be November 3," he said during a visit to Republican National Committee offices in Arlington, Virginia.

"And we should be entitled to know who won on November 3."

1:34pm ET — 'We are in a battle for the soul of the nation': Joe Biden

As I’ve said from the start of this campaign, we are in a battle for the soul of the nation. We find ourselves at a crossroads: on one side, the path of darkness, anger, and more division; on the other, the path of light, hope, and unity, says Joe Biden in his note.

This is the most consequential election of our lifetime and the most important thing is that you vote and make your voice heard, says Biden.



"Let me tell you this: your vote matters."

Tens of millions of Americans have already voted, and millions more will join them because they can feel the fierce urgency of this moment, he added.

1:30pm ET — Take a look at Trump's daily job approval ratings for today

1:26pm ET — 'I’m not thinking about concession or acceptance speech yet,' says Trump

1:23pm ET — Wall Street jumps 2% as Americans head to polls

Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Tuesday as investors bet that one of the country’s most divisive presidential races could end with a clear victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and a swift deal on more fiscal stimulus, Reuters reports.



Not all of the infrastructure and other stocks which analysts have identified as likely winners from a Democrat sweep were up, with marijuana and renewable energy companies down, some as much as 4%.

1:16pm ET — 'With the Grace of God': Biden signs childhood home wall on election day