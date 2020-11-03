Lady Gaga urges fans to vote with heartfelt promotional PSA

Many celebrities have been doing their part in reminding the masses about the power of their ballot, and via a new promotional PSA video, Lady Gaga joined their cavalry.



The Grammy award-winning singer targeted her voting PSA to all those citizens who are unsure of their stance on the matter, as well as those who believe their vote does not matter.

In the three-minute-long video Gaga can be heard introducing herself, “I want to say something to those of you who have already voted, though: thank you, thank you, thank you. You did your part, and I love you for it.”

The singer admitted that her only intention behind the plea is to target those who have not yet flexed their ballot power. “People who don’t have a plan to vote, are undecided, people who are unsure if they even believe in voting at all.”

Her video went on to say, “If you want this country to be different than it is right now, you have got to participate in this election. When they announce who has won the election, it will be very clear what this country has become."

She concluded her short PSA by saying, "The government is not going away tomorrow, and unless you have a plane ticket to another country and somewhere that you’re going to live, this is going to be your home.”



