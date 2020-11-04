USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.8 while it was sold at Rs160.5at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.8 while it was sold at Rs160.5 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 4.



Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.8

115.8

Canadian Dollar 119.1

121.1

Chinese Yuan 23.75

23.9

Euro 187.1

189.6

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal 42.05

42.65

UAE Dirham 43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling 206.6

211.6

US Dollar 159.8

160.5





