USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

KARACHI: The buying rate of the US Dollar was Rs159.7 while it was sold at 160.4 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Tuesday, November 3.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.7

115.7

Canadian Dollar 119

121

Chinese Yaun 23.75

23.9

Euro

187

189.5

Japanese Yen

1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42

42.6

UAE Dirham

43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling

206.5

211.5

US Dollar

159.7

160.4





