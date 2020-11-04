Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal is Rs42.05 today while it is being sold at Rs42.65 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42.05 while it was sold at Rs42.65 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Wednesday, November 4.

Read more: Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.8

115.8

Canadian Dollar 119.1

121.1

Chinese Yuan 23.75

23.9

Euro

187.1

189.6

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.05

42.65

UAE Dirham

43.5

44

UK Pound Sterling

206.6

211.6

US Dollar

159.8

160.5





