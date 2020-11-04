November 4: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs97,822 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs771. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,100 on Wednesday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs900 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,822 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs771 a day prior.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs89,670, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104,591 at the opening of the market.



