Wednesday Nov 04 2020
November 4: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

Wednesday Nov 04, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is being sold at Rs97,822 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs771. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,100 on Wednesday after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs900 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,822 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs771 a day prior.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs89,670, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104,591 at the opening of the market.


AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 4

Pakistan stocks record highest single-day surge in 6 months

Federal cabinet expected to reduce power tariff by Rs6 for SMEs

November 3: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 3

PSX: Stocks continue to take a battering, KSE 100 closes down more than 700 points

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 2

