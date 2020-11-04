Trump's claim of Democrats 'trying to steal election' flagged by Twitter as 'misleading'

Donald Trump pauses during address at campaign rally at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, US, August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Files

WASHINGTON: Republican President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed the Democrats were "trying to steal" the US Election 2020 but vowed that he would score a "big win".



In a tweet early morning, Trump predicted he would win a second four-year term and levelled the accusation against Democrats without citing any evidence.



"We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it," Trump said on Twitter. "A big win" for re-election.

Twitter quickly flagged and hid the Trump tweet, saying "some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."



In his tweet, Trump said nothing to back up his charge of theft.

Throughout the campaign Trump has sought to cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process, repeatedly alleging for instance that mail-in voting will lead to fraud.

Twitter, long criticised for not acting against baseless Trump claims, has asserted itself in recent months, flagging such comments and others in which Trump was seen as glorifying violence.