Indian PM Modi says he had 'good' conversation with Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, July 9, 2024. — Reuters

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had "a very good" conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, during which they discussed Ukraine and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The call took place as Modi, leader of the world's most populous nation and its fifth-biggest economy, faces some difficult decisions over New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil.

US President Donald Trump has given longstanding ally India, one of the world's largest crude oil importers, three weeks to find alternative suppliers or new import tariffs of 25% will double to 50%.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine," Modi posted on social media.

"I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year."

Buying Russian oil has saved India billions of dollars on import costs, keeping domestic fuel prices relatively stable, but that benefit is now at risk because of Trump's tariffs.

The oil purchases are a key source of revenue for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Russia is also one of India's top arms suppliers, and the warm ties between the two countries date back to the Soviet era.

Putin's last visit to India was in December 2021.

The Kremlin has slammed calls to "force countries to sever trading relations" with Russia as "illegitimate", without directly mentioning Trump.

Putin also met India's national security adviser Ajit Doval in Moscow on Thursday, but no details were provided of their discussions.

Ukraine's Western allies have sought to cut Russia's export earnings since Moscow launched its military assault in February 2022.

However, Russia has been able to redirect energy sales away from Europe to countries including India and China.

India has argued it imported oil "from Russia because traditional supplies were diverted to Europe after the outbreak of the conflict".

The Kremlin has said that a summit on Ukraine between Trump and Putin was set for "coming days", although an exact time or venue has not been announced.

Modi also reiterated during his call with Putin India's consistent position seeking a "peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict", a government statement said.

The Indian leader, facing major political and economic ramifications at home and abroad after Washington's tariff blitz, has not spoken directly about Trump.

However, he said on Thursday, "India will never compromise" on the interests of its farmers.

Agriculture employs vast numbers of people in India and has been a key sticking point in trade negotiations with Washington.

India had early hopes for special tariff treatment after Trump said in February he had found a "special bond" with Modi.

Successive US administrations have seen India as a key partner, with like-minded interests with regard to China.

India and neighbouring China have long been intense rivals competing for strategic influence across South Asia.