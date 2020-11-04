Karachi cops suspended for 'hiding' 34kg of recovered hashish from official records

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Five police officers were suspended Tuesday night here in the city for failing to record 34 kilogrammes of the total 40kg worth of hashish recovered from a rickshaw driver during snap-checking.

According to The News, the Jackson police station house officer (SHO) realised that the five officers had lied in the first information report (FIR) when the rickshaw driver confessed during the investigation 40kg of hashish in total had been seized from him.



The officers had claimed in FIR they had recovered 6kg of hashish, when, in fact, the actual weight was 40kg.

Jackson SHO Malik Adil subsequently suspended the five police constables.