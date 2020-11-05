Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Trump is more dangerous than Hitler, says a forensic psychiatrist

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

US President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference. Photo: AFP

A forensic psychiatric is of the view that US President Donald Trump is even more dangerous than Adolf Hitler. 

The psychiatrist said that President Trump has demanded that vote counts be halted to preserve his false claims of victory, and she explained that is exactly why Trump’s authoritarian threat is so gravely dangerous.

“The fact that he had the audacity to declare victory in a situation of not even having the electoral college forebodes the level of distortion and potential violence we are to see (he is like an emotional seismograph, constantly calibrating to what he can get away with),” tweeted Lee, the forensic psychiatrist.

She explained that the president’s pathologies had spread among his followers, who simply do not care how badly Trump fails in his leadership.

“This is why I have advocated that ALL relevant institutions consult with mental health experts (we do not have what he has but the next best thing: specialized knowledge of persons with his ‘ability’/pathology),” Lee tweeted. “It is also why the media’s continued failure was an ominous sign.”

She believes American political society was even weaker than the system Hitler corrupted with Nazi fascism.

“My ‘At least Hitler’ comment really meant this: Hitler may have been more vicious and evil, but he lived in a sophisticated society where he had actually to do work,” Lee tweeted. “Donald Trump can get away with disdaining and maltreating—killing—his followers, and ‘not lose any votes.'”

“We need to be sober about the dangers this entails: his followership is more irrational, and the spread of pathology more difficult to counter,” she added. “He is counting on this to stay in power, despite losing the election.”

More From World:

Biden pledges to rejoin Paris agreement as US formally withdraws

Biden pledges to rejoin Paris agreement as US formally withdraws
Emmanuel Macron says France fighting extremism, not Islam

Emmanuel Macron says France fighting extremism, not Islam
Will the courts intervene in the US election?

Will the courts intervene in the US election?
Right Wing Watch shares Trump spiritual adviser Paula White's prayer and the Internet lost its calm

Right Wing Watch shares Trump spiritual adviser Paula White's prayer and the Internet lost its calm
China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status

China rejects Indian statement over GB’s provisional provincial status
US Election 2020: Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud

US Election 2020: Biden takes big stride to winning presidency, Trump claims fraud
Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead

Donald Trump demands recount in Wisconsin as Biden enjoys lead
Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

Saudi Arabia's new reforms to address foreign workers' job mobility, visa issues

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term

New York progressive Ocasio-Cortez easily wins second House term
Republican incumbents hold off Democratic challengers for US Senate

Republican incumbents hold off Democratic challengers for US Senate
Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax

Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump as US election nears climax
US election 2020: Google pulls Waymo cars from San Francisco's streets fearing riots

US election 2020: Google pulls Waymo cars from San Francisco's streets fearing riots

Latest

view all