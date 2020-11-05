AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.25 while it was sold at Rs43.75 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: The buying rate of UAE Dirham was Rs43.25 while it was sold at Rs43.75 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Thursday, November 5.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling Australian Dollar 111.5

114

Canadian Dollar 119

121

Chinese Yuan 23.85

24

Euro

187

189.5

Japanese Yen 1.55

1.58

Saudi Riyal

42.1

42.7

UAE Dirham

43.25

43.75

UK Pound Sterling

205.5

209

US Dollar

159.3

160





