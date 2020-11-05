Ariana Grande fumes at TikTok stars for partying amid 'deathly pandemic'

Pop icon Ariana Grande has lambasted social media influencers for breaking the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines and attending massive parties.

During an appearance on Zach Sang Show on YouTube, the Thank U Next hit maker heavily criticized social media influencers and urged them to stay at home during this time of crisis as the coronavirus cases surge.

"Did we really all need to go to [expletive] Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn't have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?" she said.

Saddle Ranch is a bar and restaurant that is quite popular amongst celebrities and is known as the hotspot for some famous people.

"We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?" she said.

Her comments were met with agreement from TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio who herself had also paid a visit to the restaurant with her ex-boyfriend Noah Beck back in August.

"Yeah, I saw that. I don't really know what to think. I mean, she's right. She's right. But she's a queen. Love her!" said the TikTok star.