Weather in Pakistan: Dry spell to be witnessed across country on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: A dry spell will be seen in most parts of the country with the northern areas likely to see cold temperatures, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday.

The Met Office has said that hilly areas of Kashmir, north Balochistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will see cold temperatures. It has also said that smog will be witnessed in a few plain areas of Punjab.

It has further reported that continental air prevails in most parts of the country.

The Met Office has predicted that the lowest temperatures will be recorded in Leh, Skardu, Kalat, Gupis and Gilgit.

Meanwhile, a dry weather forecast has also been given for Friday with the cold gripping the Northern areas. Light rain is also expected in the north of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan

Dry weather had persisted in most parts of the country on Wednesday.