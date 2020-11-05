Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

Punjab Police jobs: CM Buzdar okays 5,700 new recruitments

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

CM Buzdar has directed officials to ensure that the recruitments are done on merit. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday gave the formal approval to hire 5,700 personnel in the Punjab Police to fill out the vacant posts.

The provincial government said that 5,700 individuals will be recruited in the first phase to fill the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

CM Buzdar said that the recruitment of youth on merit in the police and training them on “modern lines” is “essential to change the traditional police culture and improve public service delivery”.

“The process of recruitment for 10,000 vacancies on merit has started across the province out of which 5,700 will be recruited in the first phase,” said Buzdar.

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open

Coronavirus: Pakistan education ministers decide to keep schools open
MDCAT 2020: PMC makes important announcement

MDCAT 2020: PMC makes important announcement
A dozen Lahore students left with horrific injuries after speeding truck rams into school bus

A dozen Lahore students left with horrific injuries after speeding truck rams into school bus
PML-Q skips luncheon at PM Office held to discuss 'crucial national issues'

PML-Q skips luncheon at PM Office held to discuss 'crucial national issues'
Karachi 'pir' arrested for allegedly raping woman

Karachi 'pir' arrested for allegedly raping woman
Underage marriage: SHC orders formation of medical board to determine Arzoo's age

Underage marriage: SHC orders formation of medical board to determine Arzoo's age
KP mulls early winter vacation in schools as coronavirus cases spike

KP mulls early winter vacation in schools as coronavirus cases spike
Those who can't endure pressure, won't fight for public's rights: Maryam Nawaz

Those who can't endure pressure, won't fight for public's rights: Maryam Nawaz
Senior Pakistani doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Senior Pakistani doctor succumbs to coronavirus
November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update
Khushab security guard shoots dead bank manager for allegedly committing blasphemy

Khushab security guard shoots dead bank manager for allegedly committing blasphemy
US election plagued by online misinformation about legitimate ballot counting

US election plagued by online misinformation about legitimate ballot counting

Latest

view all