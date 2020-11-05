Punjab Police jobs: CM Buzdar okays 5,700 new recruitments

CM Buzdar has directed officials to ensure that the recruitments are done on merit. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Thursday gave the formal approval to hire 5,700 personnel in the Punjab Police to fill out the vacant posts.

The provincial government said that 5,700 individuals will be recruited in the first phase to fill the 10,000 vacancies in the police department.

CM Buzdar said that the recruitment of youth on merit in the police and training them on “modern lines” is “essential to change the traditional police culture and improve public service delivery”.

“The process of recruitment for 10,000 vacancies on merit has started across the province out of which 5,700 will be recruited in the first phase,” said Buzdar.