PSX: Bulls dominate market as KSE 100 closes just over 41,000

A stockbroker watches the latest share prices during a trading session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. Photo: AFP/File

The Pakistan Stock Exchange ended the day on a positive note as the KSE 100 Index closed over 41,000 on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE 100 index gained 789 points, or 1.96%, by the close of the trading session to reach 41,071.

Close to 193.3 million shares changed hands, with a total worth of nearly Rs8.1 billion.

Stocks of 365 companies were traded, of which 252 gained in value, 91 declined and 22 remained unchanged.

A look at day's trading at the KSE 100 Index. Photo: Screengrab/PSX website

Volumes were led by Pakistan Refinery Ltd (PRL), with 33.1 million shares traded. Unity Foods Ltd, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Ltd, Hascol and TRG closed out the top five symbols traded, with volumes of 32.3m, 19.3m, 19.1m and 13.1m, respectively.

PRL was up 7.42%, trading at Rs19.26; Unity was down 0.47%, trading at Rs23.31; PIBTL was up 2.70%, trading at Rs12.92; Hascol was up 3.31%, trading at Rs15.29; while TRG was up 4.17%, trading at Rs50.25.

Bulls dominated the KSE-100 Index with the market seeing buying pressure throughout the day. The market's lowest point today was 40,281 which was where the Index had closed on Wednesday. The Index reached its highest at 41,084 minutes before the close of the market with the day ending at 41,071.