Thursday Nov 05 2020
Police detains Poonam Pandey for filming ‘obscene’ video in Goa

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

                                                            Photo: Instagram

Indian model-actor Poonam Pandey has been detained by Calangute police on Thursday for shooting an "indecent" video in the South-Goan city of Cancona.

As reported by The Indian Express, Pandey — who has often come under fire for posting semi-nude photographs on social media — was detained after the women’s wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against her for carrying out what they termed an "obscene" video shoot at the Chapoli Dam. An FIR was also registered against an unidentified person who filmed the video.

While Pandey’s actions stirred controversy and the police took swift action against her, model-actor Milind Soman also stripped naked at a Goa beach recently and posted a picture of himself on social media to celebrate his 55th birthday.

Fans’ reaction toward Soman’s picture, however, was largely positive as he was praised for his fit body.

