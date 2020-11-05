Punjab government to provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools

Thursday Nov 05, 2020
The Punjab government announced Wednesday it is starting a new scheme according to which it will provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools throughout the province.
This was tweeted by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas along with pictures in which he can be seen sharing a meal with schoolchildren.
"Another new initiative by Punjab School Education Department. One free meal to our Primary School Children. We are starting this in 100 Schools InshAllah. I thank Allah Wallay Trust for providing the food. This would be great for our children," he tweeted.
A meeting presided over by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood and comprising his provincial counterparts decided Thursday that Pakistan's schools would remain open, as of now, despite the rising number of coronavirus infections and deaths.
The decision was made unanimously by all provincial education ministers after health ministry officials briefed the participants of the online meeting on Pakistan's coronavirus situation.
The meeting's participants agreed that in the current situation, there was no need to close the educational institutes.
"Educational institutes across the country will remain open," the ministers decided.