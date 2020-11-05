Punjab government to provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas eats food with children of a primary school. Photo: Murad Raas Twitter

The Punjab government announced Wednesday it is starting a new scheme according to which it will provide a free meal daily to children of 100 primary schools throughout the province.



This was tweeted by Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas along with pictures in which he can be seen sharing a meal with schoolchildren.



"Another new initiative by Punjab School Education Department. One free meal to our Primary School Children. We are starting this in 100 Schools InshAllah. I thank Allah Wallay Trust for providing the food. This would be great for our children," he tweeted.



