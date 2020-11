Pakistani starlet Sana Javed. — Instagram

Pakistani starlet Sana Javed on Thursday shared a throwback picture of her engagement without her husband, singer Umair Jaswal in it.



Not one to leave her fans speculating, Sana Javed playfully told them the reason for Umair Jaswal not being in the picture: "Not posting our picture together because Umair Jaswal was not dressed for the occasion."

The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.