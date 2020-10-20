Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed get married

Pakistan's popular stars Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, the singer’s brothers Yasir and Uzair Jaswal confirmed the news on Tuesday.



The newlywed couple sent fans into frenzy as they shared a picture of their blissful moment, which seems to be captured from their Nikah ceremony, on social media.



However, Sana and Umair, who posted similar photos on Instagram with a sweet caption, did not specify the occasion. The musician and his actress wife were looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

Both the stars posted a picture on their Instagram on Tuesday evening and wrote: "Alhamdullilah"

Umair’s brothers Uzair and Yasir Jaswal wasted no time to confirm the news as they took to their Instagram Stories and shared the picture of the new couple.



Sana and Umair have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at a hotel in Karachi.



Fans and celebrities have started congratulating the couple and sending love their way.