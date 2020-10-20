Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Oct 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed get married

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 20, 2020

Pakistan's popular stars Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, the singer’s brothers Yasir and Uzair Jaswal confirmed the news on Tuesday.

The newlywed couple sent fans into frenzy as they shared a picture of their blissful moment, which seems to be captured from their Nikah ceremony, on social media.

However, Sana and Umair, who posted similar photos on Instagram with a sweet caption, did not specify the occasion. The musician and his actress wife were looking gorgeous in traditional outfits.

Both the stars posted a picture on their Instagram on Tuesday evening and wrote: "Alhamdullilah"

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdullilah

A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial) on

 Umair’s brothers Uzair and Yasir Jaswal wasted no time to confirm the news as they took to their Instagram Stories and shared the picture of the new couple.

Sana and Umair have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at a hotel in Karachi.

Fans and celebrities have started congratulating the couple and sending love their way.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to leave Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie behind with her styles

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski seems to leave Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie behind with her styles
Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Kris Jenner believes social media ended KUWTK's 20 year reign

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton followed by fashion world for a same reason

Meghan Markle, Jennifer Aniston and Kate Middleton followed by fashion world for a same reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle struggle with Santa Barbara mansion bills
The royal family behaved ‘cruelly to spare heir’ Prince Harry: report

The royal family behaved ‘cruelly to spare heir’ Prince Harry: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s luxe abode was once a prime spot for movie shoots
Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Mark Ruffalo and more to take part in ‘Vote with Us’ rally

Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, Mark Ruffalo and more to take part in ‘Vote with Us’ rally

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

Harvey Weinstein’s bail plea denied following concerns about him ‘dying in prison’

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending

MAMAMOO’s new teaser 'Dingga' tops Twitter trending
Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?

Kate Middleton was behind Prince Harry and his girlfriend Cressida Bonas breakup?
Prince William signaled major fear as he whispered to Kate during Harry’s last event

Prince William signaled major fear as he whispered to Kate during Harry’s last event
Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle is a ‘ruthless social climber’

Piers Morgan believes Meghan Markle is a ‘ruthless social climber’

Latest

view all