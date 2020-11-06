Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
Web Desk

November 6: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 06, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,251 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs857 during last day's trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,600 on Friday at the opening of market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,000 during last day's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,251 at the opening of trading.

Read more: November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs90,063, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,049 at the close of the market.


More From Business:

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 6
Russia approves new structure for North-South Gas Pipeline with Pakistan

Russia approves new structure for North-South Gas Pipeline with Pakistan
PSX: Bulls dominate market as KSE 100 closes just over 41,000

PSX: Bulls dominate market as KSE 100 closes just over 41,000
US Election 2020: Asian markets rally as stimulus hope trumps vote worries

US Election 2020: Asian markets rally as stimulus hope trumps vote worries
'UAE, Saudi Arabia ready to rollover outstanding loans worth $2b each'

'UAE, Saudi Arabia ready to rollover outstanding loans worth $2b each'
November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5
AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

AED to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5
USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5

USD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 5
Pakistan sees 43% decline in cotton stockpiling

Pakistan sees 43% decline in cotton stockpiling

Latest

view all