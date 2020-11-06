November 6: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,251 at the opening of trading with the price increasing by Rs857 during last day's trading. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs114,600 on Friday at the opening of market after the price of the precious metal increased by Rs1,000 during last day's intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs98,251 at the opening of trading.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs90,063, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs105,049 at the close of the market.



