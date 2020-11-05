Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Nov 05 2020
By
Web Desk

November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 05, 2020

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,394 at the opening of trading with the price decreasing by Rs428 a day prior. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,600 on Thursday after the price of the precious metal dipped by Rs500 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,394 at the opening of trading with the price decreasing by Rs428 a day prior.

Read more: November 4: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market closing update

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,276, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104,130 at the opening of the market.



More From Pakistan:

Khushab security guard shoots dead bank manager for allegedly committing blasphemy

Khushab security guard shoots dead bank manager for allegedly committing blasphemy
US election plagued by online misinformation about legitimate ballot counting

US election plagued by online misinformation about legitimate ballot counting
WhatsApp's new feature: Here's how to bulk delete items, free up space

WhatsApp's new feature: Here's how to bulk delete items, free up space
Murtaza Wahab warns Sindh as COVID-19 cases rise to 6.5 % positivity ratio

Murtaza Wahab warns Sindh as COVID-19 cases rise to 6.5 % positivity ratio
Child marriage: Court sends 14-year-old who married teacher to Larkana shelter

Child marriage: Court sends 14-year-old who married teacher to Larkana shelter
Parliament House sealed after 30 staffers contract coronavirus

Parliament House sealed after 30 staffers contract coronavirus
Coronavirus: Karachi authorities seal several eateries, two gaming zones for SOPs violation

Coronavirus: Karachi authorities seal several eateries, two gaming zones for SOPs violation
Human rights should be protected in Kashmir: Bosnian president

Human rights should be protected in Kashmir: Bosnian president

Karachi cops suspended for 'hiding' 34kg of recovered hashish from official records

Karachi cops suspended for 'hiding' 34kg of recovered hashish from official records
Sindh mills buying sugarcane from Punjab at low rate

Sindh mills buying sugarcane from Punjab at low rate
Pakistanis on Twitter find the funny side to the US Election 2020

Pakistanis on Twitter find the funny side to the US Election 2020
Lahore man slapped with Rs100,000 fine for demanding land gifted to wife 16 years ago

Lahore man slapped with Rs100,000 fine for demanding land gifted to wife 16 years ago

Latest

view all