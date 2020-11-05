November 5: Today's gold rates in Pakistan — market opening update

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,394 at the opening of trading with the price decreasing by Rs428 a day prior. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs113,600 on Thursday after the price of the precious metal dipped by Rs500 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs97,394 at the opening of trading with the price decreasing by Rs428 a day prior.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold is traded for Rs89,276, with the price of a tola amounting to Rs104,130 at the opening of the market.







