Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Nov 06 2020
By
AFP

Britain's first city-wide coronavirus testing kicks off

By
AFP

Friday Nov 06, 2020

Members of the public are processed by soldiers wearing full PPE (personal protective equipment) at The Exhibition Centre in Liverpool, set up as a mass and rapid testing centre for the novel coronavirus COVID-19, on November 6, 2020. — AFP

LIVERPOOL:  In an attempt to prevent hospitals becoming overwhelmed during the country's second wave of the pandemic, Liverpool on Friday began England's first city-wide trial of coronavirus testing.

All of the northwestern city's 500,000 residents as well as people working there will be offered repeat tests, even if asymptomatic, under the pilot, which will initially run for two weeks.

Liverpool last month became the first region to enter the most severe tier of regional lockdown as it battled a spike in cases, followed by the nearby city of Manchester.

A month-long nationwide lockdown came into force on Thursday as cases began to spiral in all parts of England.

Britain is already grappling with the worst toll in Europe with over 48,000 dead after testing positive for the disease.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said the pilot could save lives and "get the city out of tier three restrictions".

Matthew Ashton, the city's director of public health, told the BBC the pilot could last longer, saying they "want to make sure it is long enough for us to be able to see the impact".

"The point of this is to get the city tested," he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the kind of cheap new tests being deployed in Liverpool "can be a massive and possibly decisive use to us in this country in defeating the virus".

The tests involve swabs and new "lateral flow" tests, akin to pregnancy tests, which can provide a result within 20 minutes.

New testing sites have been set up across the city, in schools, universities, offices and care homes, with the help of around 2,000 military personnel.

More From World:

18-year-old Indian girl breaks world record for longest hair

18-year-old Indian girl breaks world record for longest hair
Denmark will kill about 17 million minks to contain spread of mutated coronavirus

Denmark will kill about 17 million minks to contain spread of mutated coronavirus
Jacinda Ardern reappointed as New Zealand's prime minister

Jacinda Ardern reappointed as New Zealand's prime minister
US Election 2020 fact-check: Trump claims election rigged but gives no evidence

US Election 2020 fact-check: Trump claims election rigged but gives no evidence
Fight against 'anti-Muslim sentiments' should be similar to battle waged against anti-Semitism: Erdogan

Fight against 'anti-Muslim sentiments' should be similar to battle waged against anti-Semitism: Erdogan
Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan, vows Nevada lawsuit

Trump campaign loses legal fights in Georgia and Michigan, vows Nevada lawsuit
US Election 2020: Biden inches closer to victory with leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia

US Election 2020: Biden inches closer to victory with leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia
Coronavirus lockdowns in Europe improved air quality but led to increased plastic use

Coronavirus lockdowns in Europe improved air quality but led to increased plastic use
16-year-old UK teen commits suicide after suffering from anxiety due to coronavirus lockdown

16-year-old UK teen commits suicide after suffering from anxiety due to coronavirus lockdown
US Election 2020: What is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's net worth?

US Election 2020: What is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's net worth?
Police detains Poonam Pandey for filming ‘obscene’ video in Goa

Police detains Poonam Pandey for filming ‘obscene’ video in Goa
Indian police unearth rape case after recovering newborn from garbage dump

Indian police unearth rape case after recovering newborn from garbage dump

Latest

view all