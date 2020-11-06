Can't connect right now! retry
Indoor weddings banned in latest coronavirus restrictions in Pakistan

Friday Nov 06, 2020

A photo of a marriage hall at The Venue, located in Karachi. — Photo courtesy Facebook

Indoor weddings have been banned in Pakistan in the latest coronavirus restrictions imposed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

According to a notification issued on Friday, major cities with "high positivity and higher disease spread potential", have been asked to enforce the ban.

"Only outdoor marriages allowed with upper limit of 1,000 persons," read the NCOC notification.

The rule pertains to Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Muzzafarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad.

The decision will go into effect from November 20, 2020.

Furthermore, beginning tomorrow (November 7), the NCOC has directed the implementation of a "Gilgit-Baltistan model" whereby face masks must be made compulsory in the aforementioned cities.

In GB, failure to do so results in a penalty of Rs100 and three masks issued on the spot. Authorities have been advised to issue similar penalties in these locations.

Read more: Thinking of stepping out in Karachi without a mask? Think again

Additionally, public and private offices have been told to implement a 50% "work from home" policy.

In areas identified as hotspots, relatively broader smart lockdowns have also been recommended.



This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be added shortly. Please refresh the page in a while for the latest version.

