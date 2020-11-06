Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Nov 06 2020
Coronavirus: Thinking of stepping out in Karachi without a mask? Think again

Friday Nov 06, 2020

A family wearing facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus walk along side a street, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani on Friday made wearing face masks compulsory for the citizens as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the metropolis.

The commissioner warned that if citizens do not comply with the rule, they will be slapped with a fine of Rs500.

The development comes soon after Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said "strict action" will be taken against people failing to follow the prescribed coronavirus safety measures.

Karachi coronavirus update: District south reports highest number of cases throughout the city

Chairing a meeting of the province's coronavirus task force, Shah said that amid rising cases, the authorities need to ensure that people follow the safety measures.

"Cases are on the rise in Karachi and Hyderabad," the chief minister said, adding that safety measures should be ensured everywhere in the province.

Read more: Murtaza Wahab warns Sindh as COVID-19 cases rise to 6.5 % positivity ratio

Karachi recorded the most cases, 380, in Sindh in the last 24 hours.

The province has registered 579 cases today — more than yesterday's tally that had surpassed nearly three months' infections toll.

Moreover, with 579 new cases, Sindh's tally has lifted to 148,922.

Coronavirus: Islamabad university sealed after a dozen infections surface

The province's death toll stands at 2,667 after three more patients succumbed to the disease.

