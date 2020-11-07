Gigi Hadid takes a trip down memory lane on father's birthday: See throwback photo

American supermodel Gigi Hadid shares a close and unbreakable bond with her father Mohamed Hadid.



And as the property tycoon marked his birthday on Friday, the fashion icon turned to her Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for her father.

Sharing a throwback photo from her childhood where she is resting on her dad’s lap, Gigi wrote: “Wishing a year of joy to my amazing daddio, my baby’s sweet Jido.”

“@mohamedhadid you are one of a kind !!!! I love you so much and cherish our laughs and your cooking ☺️ Wish I could celebrate with you today.... soon !! HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” she went on to say.

