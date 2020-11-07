Hilaria Baldwin is ‘pretty much’ done expanding her family

Can't connect right now! retry
Hilaria Baldwin appears satisfied with her five children and has no intention of planning for yet another baby.

Hilaria opened up about this decision during her interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, "Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired. And I feel, just with COVID, it's just insanity."

While Hilaria is pretty set on her decision, she believes her husband will keep swinging over the fence and thus, during their interview the fitness guru used the opportunity to poke some fun over her husband’s indecisiveness adding how, "I want to ask you that in two hours, and we'll see what you say. I'll ask you in two hours."

For the unversed, the couple are already parents to five beautiful children, Romeo Alejandro David aged 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles 4, Rafael Thomas, Carmen Gabriela 7 and with this in mind, "Right now, during times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done."

The fitness influencer also admitted that Covid-19 has really driven home the sheer size of their family, whereas back in the day, “We would go to museums and concerts and everything. Now, we're in the same house for eight months, not doing a lot, and all of a sudden it does feel like you have a lot of kids. It's wonderful, but it does feel like there's a lot of them." 

