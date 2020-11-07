Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Nov 07 2020
BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

The logo of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. — BIEK

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi will announce the results of intermediate part-II Commerce and Arts (Private) on Monday, a statement from the board read.

According to the statement, the board will also issue the results of the Arts (Regular) group and special candidates.

The statement from the BIEK. — BIEK

The results will be announced at 3pm and will be uploaded on BIEK’s website — www.biek.edu.pk.

The students can also search for their results on the Android application "BIEK" that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

