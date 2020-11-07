BIEK to announce HSC 2nd year Commerce and Arts (Private), Arts (Regular) results on Monday

The logo of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi. — BIEK

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi will announce the results of intermediate part-II Commerce and Arts (Private) on Monday, a statement from the board read.

According to the statement, the board will also issue the results of the Arts (Regular) group and special candidates.

The statement from the BIEK. — BIEK

The results will be announced at 3pm and will be uploaded on BIEK’s website — www.biek.edu.pk.

The students can also search for their results on the Android application "BIEK" that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.