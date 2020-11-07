Can't connect right now! retry
Reuters
Web Desk

World reacts to president-elect Joe Biden's win

Reuters
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

 In this file photo taken on October 29, 2020 Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden gestures prior to delivering remarks at a Drive-in event in Coconut Creek, Florida. — AFP/Files

LONDON: After Democrat nominee Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday, global leaders and prominent personalities congratulated the president-elect and wished him well for the tough job ahead.

Following are reactions from world leaders (statements or tweets unless otherwise stated)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America. Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship — one that is unique on the world stage."

"I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

French President Emmanuel Macron

"The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together," Macron said.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin

"I offer warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th President of the United States. Ireland takes pride in Joe Biden's election, just as we are proud of all the generations of Irish women and Irish men and their ancestors whose toil and genius have enriched the diversity that powers America."

"Joe Biden has always been a stalwart friend and supporter of Ireland, including of the prosperity, stability and opportunity made possible by the Good Friday Agreement, to which he has pledged his ongoing steadfast support."

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas

"We look forward to working with the next US administration. We want to invest in our cooperation, for a transatlantic restart and a New Deal."

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzales 

"Record citizen participation, strong institutions and a President-elect @JoeBiden with a first woman to ever hold the position of Vice-President @KamalaHarris. Looking foward to working together"

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

"Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger." 

Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousufzai



