Saturday Nov 07 2020
Web Desk

What would have happened if Princess Diana had not agreed to 1995 interview?

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 07, 2020

Princess Diana would still be alive if she had not met the BBC journalist for the 1995 interview which reportedly led to her divorce from Prince Charles, according too author Judy Finnigan.

In an article for Express UK, Judy called on the BBC to respond to allegations levelled against the organization by Diana's brother Charles Spencer.

Her article comes days after Spencer wrote a letter to the BBC accusing them of a "whitewash" over faked documents which helped the media outlet to 1995 interview of her sister which reportedly led to her divorce with Prince Charles.

According to Spencer, he was tricked into introducing journalist Martin Bashir to his sister after the journalist showed him forged bank statements.

Judy wrote that the documents purported to show that senior courtiers close to Diana were being paid by the security services for information on her.

"These documents persuaded Spencer to effect an introduction, "she wrote.

According to her, Charles and Diana may not have got divorced if the BBC journalist had never met the Princess.

" Yes, they (Diana and Charles) were separated at the time of the interview but it was only afterwards a shell-shocked Queen ordered them to divorce," she wrote.

Judy Finnigan added, "without that crisis, the couple may have reconciled or lived amicably separate lives. Diana would not have ditched her protection officers, nor tragically ended her life in Paris with a dubious boyfriend in a car driven by a drunken hotel employee."

