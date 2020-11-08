Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Nov 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Lahore man strangles daughters to death for wanting to marry by choice, say police

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 08, 2020

Representational image. Photo: image

LAHORE: A man, with the help of his son, strangled his two daughters to death because they wanted to marry by choice, said police.

The suspect, Manzoor, killed his two daughters Maryam and Kiran on Saturday — according to police — in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Gujarpura police station.

Manzoor first allegedly killed Maryam in the upper portion of the house, with the help of his brother Amir and then, strangled Kiran to death.  Police said the act was committed because the two girls wanted to marry men of their own choosing.

"Accused Manzoor strangled his daughters on suspicion", said police, according to a report published in The News.

More From Pakistan:

PSP's Mustafa Kamal vows to 'reveal' real issues of Karachi, PDM 'agenda'

PSP's Mustafa Kamal vows to 'reveal' real issues of Karachi, PDM 'agenda'
PM Imran Khan recommends book on 'dirty money' for your November reading

PM Imran Khan recommends book on 'dirty money' for your November reading
'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces join hands for counterterrorism exercise

'Druzhba V': Pakistan-Russia special forces join hands for counterterrorism exercise
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her

Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi aka Aykiz 'not happy' at Pakistani fans trolling her
Coronavirus: Certain Islamabad subsectors to go under lockdown from tomorrow

Coronavirus: Certain Islamabad subsectors to go under lockdown from tomorrow
UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020: Lahore court dismisses student's plea over PMC curriculum

UHS MDCAT syllabus 2020: Lahore court dismisses student's plea over PMC curriculum
Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz

Opposition’s remarks about first lady worse than Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement: Shibli Faraz
Coronavirus: Karachi residents fined Rs22,000 in total for not wearing masks in public

Coronavirus: Karachi residents fined Rs22,000 in total for not wearing masks in public
Islamabad bank harassment case: Mazari says employee fired, arrested

Islamabad bank harassment case: Mazari says employee fired, arrested
Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi

Sindh Rangers to launch app aimed at creating intelligence network in Karachi
Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz

Bilawal Bhutto's statement being distorted to break up PDM, says Maryam Nawaz
Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

Suspected Karachi robber beaten to death by enraged crowd

Latest

view all