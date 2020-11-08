Lahore man strangles daughters to death for wanting to marry by choice, say police

Representational image. Photo: image

LAHORE: A man, with the help of his son, strangled his two daughters to death because they wanted to marry by choice, said police.



The suspect, Manzoor, killed his two daughters Maryam and Kiran on Saturday — according to police — in an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Gujarpura police station.



Manzoor first allegedly killed Maryam in the upper portion of the house, with the help of his brother Amir and then, strangled Kiran to death. Police said the act was committed because the two girls wanted to marry men of their own choosing.



"Accused Manzoor strangled his daughters on suspicion", said police, according to a report published in The News.

