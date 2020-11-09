Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 09 2020
Saudi Riyal and other currency rates in Pakistan on November 9

Monday Nov 09, 2020

The buying rate of Saudi Riyal was Rs42.7 while the selling rate was Rs43.2 at the opening of trading. Photo: File

KARACHI: The buying rate of the Saudi Riyal was Rs42.7 while it was sold at Rs43.2 at the opening of trading in Pakistan’s currency market on Monday, November 9.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the open market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CurrencyBuyingSelling
Australian Dollar112114.5
Canadian Dollar119121
China Yuan24.0524.2
Euro186188.5
Japanese Yen1.551.58
Saudi Riyal42.743.2
UAE Dirham42.743.2
UK Pound Sterling206.5210.5
US Dollar158.8159.6

