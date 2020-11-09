Solving Karachi's garbage problem: Sindh govt buys 200 Qingqi rickshaws for 'door-to-door' collection

A Reuters file image of Karachi.

KARACHI: In a bid to fix Karachi's garbage problem, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) purchased over 200 Qingqi rickshaws to initiate a 'door-to-door' collection system, The News reported.

This was announced by Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday while talking to the media as he visited different parts of the city to inspect the clean-up campaign being carried out by the SSWMB.

He said the government would purchase more Qingqi rickshaws if needed, adding that a separate solid waste management authority would be established for Karachi under the development plan.

Shah said 145,000 tonnes of garbage had been collected and disposed at the city's two landfill sites in the past week. Around 89,000 tonnes of waste was disposed of at the landfill site of Jam Chakro while the remaining 56,000 tonnes was disposed at the Gond Pass landfill site.

The two landfill sites have been receiving around 9,000 tonnes of municipal waste on a daily basis, said Shah. He said the government was ensuring daily attendance of municipal and sanitary workers.

The minister said that both manual and mechanical means are being used in the localities of the Malir, South, East and West districts of the city to carry out the clean-up drive. He welcomed the gesture of Wasim Akram for the improvement of the civic affairs of Karachi, saying that the former Pakistan cricket captain should come and work with them for the city’s development.



Shah said the government should take care of the basic necessities of life of the public, including electricity, gas, water and wheat flour, with the assurance of the best quality and price.

On Saturday the District South administration, in collaboration with the Student Help Association, had launched a campaign to clean up the Clifton beach. Activist Shaniera Akram, wife of cricket legend Wasim Akram, had especially participated in the drive along with South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar and others.

According to a statement issued by the South District Municipal Corporation (DMC), the DMC had provided logistic support and machinery for the campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Sodhar said that cleanliness of the Clifton beach would be maintained on a regular and permanent basis.