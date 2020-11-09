In pictures: First anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor
The corridor was inaugurated last year on November 9 in a grand ceremony attended by Sikh leaders from both sides of the border
Today marks the one year anniversary of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.
The corridor was inaugurated last year on November 9 in a grand ceremony attended by Sikh leaders from both sides of the border along with prominent personalities such as former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sindhu.
Widely recognised as ‘a symbol of peace’, the ceremony took place on the eve of the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Sahid Guru Nanak Dev.
Located in Punjab's Narowal district, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is the last resting place of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib. He settled and preached here for about 18 years of his life.
The gurdwara is one of the most holiest places for the Sikh community. It stretches over four acres of land and is surrounded by farms.
The Kartarpur Corridor agreement allows for up to 5,000 pilgrims a day to cross the secure corridor and bridge between the two countries, leading directly to the grave of Baba Guru Nanak.
Here are some throwback photos to the beautiful temple.