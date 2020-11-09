In pictures: First anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor

The corridor was inaugurated last year on November 9 in a grand ceremony attended by Sikh leaders from both sides of the border

Today marks the one year anniversary of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor.

The corridor was inaugurated last year on November 9 in a grand ceremony attended by Sikh leaders from both sides of the border along with prominent personalities such as former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sindhu.

Widely recognised as ‘a symbol of peace’, the ceremony took place on the eve of the eve of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Sahid Guru Nanak Dev.

Located in Punjab's Narowal district, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is the last resting place of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib. He settled and preached here for about 18 years of his life.

The gurdwara is one of the most holiest places for the Sikh community. It stretches over four acres of land and is surrounded by farms.

The Kartarpur Corridor agreement allows for up to 5,000 pilgrims a day to cross the secure corridor and bridge between the two countries, leading directly to the grave of Baba Guru Nanak.



Sikh pilgrims stand in a queue to visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks under a flag showing the Khanda (Sikh emblem) after inaugurating the ceremony at the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

Sikh pilgrims visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

Security personnel escort Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu as he visits the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

Security personnel escort Indian Bollywood actor Sunny Deol (C) and Indian politician and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu (L) as they visit the Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on November 9, 2019. Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres poses for a photograph during his visit to the Sikh Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in the Pakistani town of Kartarpur, near the Indian border, on February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) gives donation during his visit of the Sikh Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the Pakistan-India border, on February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) visits the Sikh Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the Pakistan-India border, on February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) visits the Sikh Shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the Pakistan-India border, on February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

Sikh pilgrims take part in a religious ritual on the occasion of the 481st death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, near the India-Pakistan border on September 22, 2020. Photo: AFP

Sikh pilgrims offer prayers on the occasion of the 481st death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur near the India-Pakistan border on September 22, 2020. Photo: AFP



