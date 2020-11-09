Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

Picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and a portrait of Dr Allama Iqbal (L). Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday paid tribute to Pakistan’s national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary.

Taking to his official Twitter account, PM Khan wrote that Iqbal’s thoughts continue to be a source of inspiration and guidance. He also shared renowned Iranian revolutionary and sociologist, Dr Ali Shariati’s article about Iqbal.

"He is a great mystic, with a pure spirit, delivered of materiality and, at the same time, a man who respects and honours science, technological progress, and the advancement of human reason in our age," the PM quoted Dr Shariati.

Earlier, PM Khan issued an official message in the honour of Iqbal, in which he underscored individual and collective responsibility of building the nation in the light of Iqbal's thoughts.

"Allama Iqbal not only dreamt of Pakistan but also reflected upon the issues it would have to face after its creation," the PM said. "Iqbal’s vision is still a guiding force to overcome issues like sectarianism and extremism."