Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan pays tribute to Allama Iqbal on Twitter

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 09, 2020

Picture of Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and a portrait of Dr Allama Iqbal (L). Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday paid tribute to Pakistan’s national poet Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 143rd birth anniversary.

Taking to his official Twitter account, PM Khan wrote that Iqbal’s thoughts continue to be a source of inspiration and guidance. He also shared renowned Iranian revolutionary and sociologist, Dr Ali Shariati’s article about Iqbal.

"He is a great mystic, with a pure spirit, delivered of materiality and, at the same time, a man who respects and honours science, technological progress, and the advancement of human reason in our age," the PM quoted Dr Shariati.

Earlier, PM Khan issued an official message in the honour of Iqbal, in which he underscored individual and collective responsibility of building the nation in the light of Iqbal's thoughts.

"Allama Iqbal not only dreamt of Pakistan but also reflected upon the issues it would have to face after its creation," the PM said. "Iqbal’s vision is still a guiding force to overcome issues like sectarianism and extremism."

More From Pakistan:

Multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank

Multiple wounded as water tanker rams into Karachi bank
Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

Can you name the players in this throwback photo shared by PM Imran Khan?

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit

COVID-19 positivity rate crosses 15% in Hyderabad, Multan, Gilgit
Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told

Underage marriage case: Arzoo is 14-15 years of age, SHC told
Nation remembers Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary

Nation remembers Allama Iqbal on his 143rd birthday anniversary
Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement

Govt to apologise to ANP leadership over Brig Ijaz Shah’s controversial statement
In pictures: First anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor

In pictures: First anniversary of Kartarpur Corridor

Fake nursing school dupes over 50 students in Karachi

Fake nursing school dupes over 50 students in Karachi
Solving Karachi's garbage problem: Sindh govt buys 200 Qingqi rickshaws for 'door-to-door' collection

Solving Karachi's garbage problem: Sindh govt buys 200 Qingqi rickshaws for 'door-to-door' collection
Supreme Court grants bail to Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

Supreme Court grants bail to Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman

Passenger brings quail with him on Peshawar flight, gets arrested

Passenger brings quail with him on Peshawar flight, gets arrested
Blast from the past: When Usman Buzdar was a state guest in the US

Blast from the past: When Usman Buzdar was a state guest in the US

Latest

view all