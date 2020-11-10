Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut who plays 'Ibn Arabi' posts about his 'faithful Dervish'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Turkish actor Osman Soykut (R) and Gokhan Karacik. — Instagram/ozmansirgood

Osman Soykut, the Turkish actor who plays Ibn Arabi in the renowned drama serial Ertugrul, has posted a captivating image on Instagram of him posing with his  "faithful" Dervish — played by Gokhan Karacik.

"Here'[s] a nice shot with the faithful Dervish, Gökhan Karacık.," Soykut said in an Instagram post shared on Monday.

The pair can be seen posing for the camera on the sets of Ertugrul.

Soykut played the role of Ibn Arabi, a renowned 13th-century Islamic scholar, whose works have grown to be very influential in the Muslim world and beyond.

Ertugrul is massively popular across Pakistan and has gained a lot of traction with the masses ever since it starting airing on the Pakistan Television — translated from Turkish to Urdu — on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The characters of the series are loved in Pakistan and across the globe.

The drama series has risen to fame due to an intriguing storyline and the characters' spectacular performance in it.

More From World:

Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper, FBI and CIA directors may be next: report

Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper, FBI and CIA directors may be next: report
Behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'

Behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
Russian military helicopter shot down accidentally by Azerbaijan, 2 killed

Russian military helicopter shot down accidentally by Azerbaijan, 2 killed
Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine over 90% effective, says manufacturer

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine over 90% effective, says manufacturer
Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report

Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report
Trump campaign’s ‘voter fraud hotline’ gets flooded with prank calls

Trump campaign’s ‘voter fraud hotline’ gets flooded with prank calls
US Election 2020: Biden plans COVID-19 task force asTrump pursues long-shot gambits to hold on to presidency

US Election 2020: Biden plans COVID-19 task force asTrump pursues long-shot gambits to hold on to presidency
Global COVID-19 tally goes from 40m to 50m in just 21 days

Global COVID-19 tally goes from 40m to 50m in just 21 days
Azerbaijan claims seizing control of major city amid ongoing conflict with Armenia

Azerbaijan claims seizing control of major city amid ongoing conflict with Armenia
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek dies aged 80

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden set to fulfil this promise to Muslims

WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden set to fulfil this promise to Muslims

Latest

view all