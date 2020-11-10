Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

PMC's last call for MDCAT 2020 applicants

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday gave the "final call" to the MDCAT 2020 applicants to submit their examination fees by November 11.    

"We have taken notice of several MDCAT applicants who registered for the examination in time but were unable to deposit their fees for various reasons," said the PMC in a statement shared on Twitter. 

The commission directed all "such applicants" to deposit the fees and  upload it on the online portal by 5:00pm on November 11. It also warned that extensions will not be granted after the date.

"This is applicable only to students who registered before midnight, 6th November," clarified the PMC.

