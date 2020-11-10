PMC's last call for MDCAT 2020 applicants

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday gave the "final call" to the MDCAT 2020 applicants to submit their examination fees by November 11.

"We have taken notice of several MDCAT applicants who registered for the examination in time but were unable to deposit their fees for various reasons," said the PMC in a statement shared on Twitter.



The commission directed all "such applicants" to deposit the fees and upload it on the online portal by 5:00pm on November 11. It also warned that extensions will not be granted after the date.

"This is applicable only to students who registered before midnight, 6th November," clarified the PMC.