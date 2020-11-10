Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting

American actor Keegan-Michael Key recently dubbed the 2020 Christmas film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, an ‘absolutely historic’ moment for Netflix. Reason being that the festive piece features people of color, all while being set in the Victorian era. 

During his interview with Metro UK, Key spilled the beans on all of his thoughts regarding the new release and even touched on his personal excitement over getting to become a part of something so “absolutely historic.”

The actor was quoted telling the leading daily, “Sitting outside of the process of acting I very often would get the feels because I’m just going, ‘Look at what we’re doing.’ I thought it’s revolutionary.”

Key also elaborated upon the attire he donned throughout the film and explained how “Something that I loved about the film is how we get this representation visually. It’s the Kente cloth that’s sewn into the Victorian petticoats, it’s the women wearing hair pieces, but still wearing a long gown, a Victorian gown, and that the fusion of those two cultures together was something I thought was amazing.”

The actor later went on to gush over Netflix over this monumental move and said, “I really would like to say kudos to Netflix for just for taking this chance and saying to David, “We’re going to let you make the movie you want to make with the faces that you want to make it with”, and that means millions of children, and millions of children of colour around the world are going to be exposed to this.”

The actor concluded his interview by explaining his hopes and dreams for the entire production. “I hope that they turn to their parents and go, ‘Can I be a toy maker? That person who looks like me is a toy maker, that person who looks like me has a family? Can I have a family like that?’ So that they start to ask those questions. I think it’s I think it’s actually crucial for the development of young people of colour.”

More From Entertainment:

Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans

Eva Longoria issues apology after hurting sentiments of African American fans
Prince William's COVID-19 diagnosis left Prince Harry 'worried' about his family

Prince William's COVID-19 diagnosis left Prince Harry 'worried' about his family
Brian Austin Green tried to pacify situation after Megan Fox lashed out

Brian Austin Green tried to pacify situation after Megan Fox lashed out
Tom Parker gets emotional after son's birth during his fight against cancer

Tom Parker gets emotional after son's birth during his fight against cancer
Meghan Markle avoided huge tax costs with her move to the US

Meghan Markle avoided huge tax costs with her move to the US
Queen Elizabeth not irked by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s political remarks

Queen Elizabeth not irked by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s political remarks
Malaika Arora takes a trip down memory lane with a photo featuring ex Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora takes a trip down memory lane with a photo featuring ex Arbaaz Khan
'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears dies at 82

'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Ken Spears dies at 82
Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?

Meghan Markle made to feel at home by Prince Philip after royal wedding with Harry?
Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?

Prince William jealous, rekindled romance with Kate Middleton only six months after split?
Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Kim Kardashian's ex BFF Larsa Pippen spills the beans on Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
Katy Perry slammed for calling relatives who supported Trump after election results

Katy Perry slammed for calling relatives who supported Trump after election results

Latest

view all