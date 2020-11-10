Keegan-Michael Key gushes over ‘absolutely historic’ Netflix casting

American actor Keegan-Michael Key recently dubbed the 2020 Christmas film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, an ‘absolutely historic’ moment for Netflix. Reason being that the festive piece features people of color, all while being set in the Victorian era.

During his interview with Metro UK, Key spilled the beans on all of his thoughts regarding the new release and even touched on his personal excitement over getting to become a part of something so “absolutely historic.”

The actor was quoted telling the leading daily, “Sitting outside of the process of acting I very often would get the feels because I’m just going, ‘Look at what we’re doing.’ I thought it’s revolutionary.”

Key also elaborated upon the attire he donned throughout the film and explained how “Something that I loved about the film is how we get this representation visually. It’s the Kente cloth that’s sewn into the Victorian petticoats, it’s the women wearing hair pieces, but still wearing a long gown, a Victorian gown, and that the fusion of those two cultures together was something I thought was amazing.”

The actor later went on to gush over Netflix over this monumental move and said, “I really would like to say kudos to Netflix for just for taking this chance and saying to David, “We’re going to let you make the movie you want to make with the faces that you want to make it with”, and that means millions of children, and millions of children of colour around the world are going to be exposed to this.”

The actor concluded his interview by explaining his hopes and dreams for the entire production. “I hope that they turn to their parents and go, ‘Can I be a toy maker? That person who looks like me is a toy maker, that person who looks like me has a family? Can I have a family like that?’ So that they start to ask those questions. I think it’s I think it’s actually crucial for the development of young people of colour.”