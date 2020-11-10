Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

Apple Inc. logos are seen as two MacBooks stand next to each other in an office in Vienna, Austria, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

Apple Inc. is expected to unveil its new Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors at the special Apple Event scheduled for later today.



The announcement for the new Mac, dubbed Apple Silicon, was made back in June 2020, when, for the first time, Apple had hosted its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC20) online.

The Cupertino-based behemoth "transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies", it had said at the time.

"This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem."

While many are on the edge of their seats, hoping for Apple CEO Tim Cook to finally reveal what the new Mac would look like, it was still unclear as to which models and what upgrades have been added to the machines.

According to reports, Apple will be moving away from the Intel processors and towards its own A-series ARM-based processors. This marks a shift in the tech giant's strategy so far, despite the fact that its iPhones and iPads are already powered by A-series chips.

Moreover, with the shift to the new Mac processors, Apple will mark the completion of its journey of having an end-to-end control on its devices' design, hardware, software, and supply chain, effectively allowing it to widen its app ecosystem.