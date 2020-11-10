Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Apple Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors likely to be unveiled today

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

Apple Inc. logos are seen as two MacBooks stand next to each other in an office in Vienna, Austria, January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

Apple Inc. is expected to unveil its new Mac with in-house, ARM-based processors at the special Apple Event scheduled for later today.

The announcement for the new Mac, dubbed Apple Silicon, was made back in June 2020, when, for the first time, Apple had hosted its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC20) online.

The Cupertino-based behemoth "transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies", it had said at the time.

"This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it far easier for developers to write and optimize their apps for the entire ecosystem."

While many are on the edge of their seats, hoping for Apple CEO Tim Cook to finally reveal what the new Mac would look like, it was still unclear as to which models and what upgrades have been added to the machines.

According to reports, Apple will be moving away from the Intel processors and towards its own A-series ARM-based processors. This marks a shift in the tech giant's strategy so far, despite the fact that its iPhones and iPads are already powered by A-series chips.

Moreover, with the shift to the new Mac processors, Apple will mark the completion of its journey of having an end-to-end control on its devices' design, hardware, software, and supply chain, effectively allowing it to widen its app ecosystem.

More From Sci-Tech:

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream

Apple Event 2020: Here's how to join the live-stream
Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020

Trump’s ‘special treatment’ on Twitter at stake if he loses US Election 2020
Apple facing shortage of power chips for iPhone 12: report

Apple facing shortage of power chips for iPhone 12: report
WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account

WhatsApp’s new feature will ask for ‘proof of misconduct’ upon reporting an account
All you need to know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

All you need to know about PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X
WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature

WhatsApp reportedly working on disappearing message feature
'100 billion messages everyday': WhatsApp experiences record year amid COVID-19

'100 billion messages everyday': WhatsApp experiences record year amid COVID-19
Vampire bats observe social distancing when they are sick: study

Vampire bats observe social distancing when they are sick: study
Is Apple taking Google head on with its own search engine?

Is Apple taking Google head on with its own search engine?
Zoom makes video calls more secure, offers end-to-end encryption for users

Zoom makes video calls more secure, offers end-to-end encryption for users
Following Apple, Samsung may also ditch charger, earphones for Galaxy S21

Following Apple, Samsung may also ditch charger, earphones for Galaxy S21
Halloween: PUBG announces spooky surprises for players via new gameplay

Halloween: PUBG announces spooky surprises for players via new gameplay

Latest

view all