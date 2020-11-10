Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Nov 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Azerbaijan citizens joined by Pakistanis in celebrating ‘Victory Day’ after Armenia war

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 10, 2020

People are celebrating the Azerbaijan's 'victory' while holding flags of Pakistan and Turkey after war ended with Armenia.

YEREVAN/KARACHI: Azerbaijan citizens celebrated 'Victory Day' alongside their brethren in Pakistan as Russia facilitated the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement, bringing an end to the fierce clashes with Armenia.

"I am also happy to deliver this pleasant news to my people," Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.

"We are proud of our people, of our Armed Forces! For our people, these days are the happiest ones."

People are celebrating the national flag day of Azerbaijan and holding flags of Pakistan and Turkey to solidarity in Baku, Azerbaijan. Twitter/Azerbaijan Embassy Pakistan (@AzEmbPak)/via Geo.tv

'Overnight peace deal'

Flags of brotherly countries

Congratulations from Pakistan

'Happy National Flag Day!'

'She’ll never forget this day'

'Belong to Pakistan, Azerbaijani by heart'

'Historical' victory

Long Live Azerbaijan

Success to Muslims

Flags of Pakistan, Turkey in solidarity

End of Armenian occupation


More From World:

Meet the Turkish-German couple behind the Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine

Meet the Turkish-German couple behind the Pfizer, BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar vows to take blasphemers to international courts

Grand Imam of Egypt's Al-Azhar vows to take blasphemers to international courts
Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan as Russia sends peacekeepers

Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement signed by Armenia, Azerbaijan as Russia sends peacekeepers
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 10

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 10
On Putin's invite, PM Imran Khan to attend virtual SCO heads of state moot today

On Putin's invite, PM Imran Khan to attend virtual SCO heads of state moot today
Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper, FBI and CIA directors may be next: report

Donald Trump fires Defence Secretary Mark Esper, FBI and CIA directors may be next: report
Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut who plays 'Ibn Arabi' posts about his 'faithful Dervish'

Ertugrul actor Osman Soykut who plays 'Ibn Arabi' posts about his 'faithful Dervish'
Behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'

Behind Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
Russian military helicopter shot down accidentally by Azerbaijan, 2 killed

Russian military helicopter shot down accidentally by Azerbaijan, 2 killed
Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report

Melania Trump waiting for Donald Trump to leave office so she can divorce him: report
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine over 90% effective, says manufacturer

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine over 90% effective, says manufacturer
Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report

Melania Trump has advised Donald Trump to accept US election loss: report

Latest

view all