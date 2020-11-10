Azerbaijan citizens joined by Pakistanis in celebrating ‘Victory Day’ after Armenia war
YEREVAN/KARACHI: Azerbaijan citizens celebrated 'Victory Day' alongside their brethren in Pakistan as Russia facilitated the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement, bringing an end to the fierce clashes with Armenia.
"I am also happy to deliver this pleasant news to my people," Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev said on Twitter.
"We are proud of our people, of our Armed Forces! For our people, these days are the happiest ones."