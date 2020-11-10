ECP releases details of PM Imran Khan's assets

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to media. Photo: Geo News screengrab

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) released a detailed report on the financial assets of National Assembly members, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, sources told Geo News.

According to the report, the total value of Prime Minister Imran Khan's assets stand at Rs80.6 million. The prime minister owns 10 immovable properties in Pakistan, while he has inherited a seven-Kanal house in Zaman Park, Lahore, which is valued at Rs40.53 million.

The prime minister, as per the report, received a 300-Kanal house in Bani Gala as a gift. Additional construction-related costs of the house cost him another Rs10.14 million. The document also provided details of his other assets, including a six-Kanal plot in Mohra Noori worth Rs0.5 million, and five inherited plots in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, and Khanewal.

The assets’ report further noted that PM Imran has paid Rs10.19 million to buy two apartments at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad. He has four goats worth Rs200,000 in total, and Rs50.66 million in a Pakistani bank account. The PM also has Rs10.99 million in cash.

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi owns four properties in the country, including Pakpattan, Okara and Bani Gala. PM Khan has also sold one of his properties in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura for Rs70 million.

The report also stated that the premier does not have any offshore businesses or properties. He, however, has four foreign-currency bank accounts. One of his accounts has £518, another one contains $328,760, while the third account has $1,470. He has no money in his euro account.