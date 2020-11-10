Husband allegedly axes wife to death 2 months after their love marriage

A representational image by Reuters

A man in Sindh’s Shahdadkot district allegedly killed his wife after attacking her with an ax, The Daily Jang reported.

Police said the accused, identified as Bachhal Magsi, got married to the victim two months ago, adding that theirs was a love marriage.



Police arrested the victim’s husband after getting to know about the murder and started probing the matter.

It is still not clear as to why the murder took place.



Ten days ago, a similar tragedy occurred in Bahawalpur's Bismillah Colony, where a woman was poisoned to death by her husband.



According to police, the murder was allegedly committed by the husband's accomplices. The couple had married each other after falling in love, similar to the Shahdadkot incident.



An investigation has been launched into the case and an FIR has been registered against the accused, said police.



According to a periodical report of the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) published earlier this year, from January-March 2020, incidents of violence against women increased by 200 per cent in the country, particularly following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown.