Punjab launches Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship worth Rs500m

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has set aside Rs500 million for the Rehmat-ul-Aalmeen Scholarship, The News reported on Wednesday.

Under this scheme, the provincial government will establish Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) Chair in divisional universities along with provision of scholarships for research on the life of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in international universities.

About Rs250 million has been set aside as stipend money to position-holders. The scholarship will be offered to needy matriculate students for further studies.

The Punjab government has also announced a competition of short documentaries on the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life which will be aired on tv channels and social media with English and French subtitles.

The winner will be given a cash prize and a certificate.



