HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan's logo. — HEC

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) on Tuesday announced the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for 125 public sector universities across the country for deserving students.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the HEC officials said.

"200,000 students will benefit from this four-year programme," the HEC officials said, adding that the scholarship will include a 100% tuition fee and a stipend of Rs4,000.

The students can apply for the scholarship on the online portal, they said.

The online portal can be accessed at: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/#/login. You will have to make an account if you are not already registered by choosing the 'sign-up' option.

According to the officials, the budget allocated for this scheme is Rs24 billion.

For the session 2019-20, 50,762 were awarded scholarships worth Rs4.82bn, the HEC officials said.

Noting that the students in remote areas may be unable to access the online scholarship portal, the committee chairman said that an advertisement should also be given in local newspapers to advertise the scholarships.