Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa. Photo: Reuters

Prime minister of Bahrain Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa died on Wednesday, the royal palace announced.

The long-serving premier 84-years-old at the time of his death.

According to Bahrain News Agency, he passed away at Mayo Clinic Hospital in the United States. The island kingdom’s King Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has announced official mourning for a week during which flags will be flown at half-mast.

More to follow.