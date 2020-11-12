Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Nov 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 12, 2020

Ivanka Trump looks on at a public event. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was trolled on social media after she thanked the people of Alaska, as media reports called the state in Trump's favour. 

However, a few days ago, Trump had claimed that the election had been 'stolen' from him, alleging election fraud had taken place. The American president, however, did not provide any proof. 

When Ivanka thanked the people of Alaska for voting for her father, netizens took to Twitter to call out the Trump family for their dual standards in accepting results of states where the Republicans win. 

"BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!

Put AK in the books [email protected] ! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK! Thank you Alaska!" she had tweeted. 

One user wondered how Ivanka was over the moon over Trump's "win" when earlier, the Republicans said that the media could not call an election. 

Another user pointed out to how the APP had previously called the entire election, not just one pertaining to a state or two, in Biden's favour. 

Another wondered, with a hilarious memes, whether voter fraud had taken place or not. 


More From World:

France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high

France coronavirus cases rise by over 35,000 but dip below last week's high
'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss

'Not a good loser': Donald Trump's ex reacts to his US election loss
Bomb blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony

Bomb blast leaves several injured in Jeddah during WWI memorial ceremony
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case

Republic TV's Arnab Goswami granted bail in abetment to suicide case
Turkey, Russia sign agreement to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh region: Erdogan

Turkey, Russia sign agreement to jointly monitor Nagorno-Karabakh region: Erdogan
Joe Biden, president-elect of a 'divided' states of America?

Joe Biden, president-elect of a 'divided' states of America?
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in preventing coronavirus

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine 92% effective in preventing coronavirus
Long-serving Bahrain premier Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa dies aged 84

Long-serving Bahrain premier Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa dies aged 84
Pakistan congratulates 'brotherly people' of Azerbaijan on 'liberation of territories'

Pakistan congratulates 'brotherly people' of Azerbaijan on 'liberation of territories'
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11
There will be smooth transition to another Trump administration: Mike Pompeo

There will be smooth transition to another Trump administration: Mike Pompeo
Erdogan congratulates Biden on election victory, urges stronger ties

Erdogan congratulates Biden on election victory, urges stronger ties

Latest

view all