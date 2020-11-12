Ivanka Trump trolled on social media for believing media on Trump's Alaska win

Ivanka Trump looks on at a public event. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was trolled on social media after she thanked the people of Alaska, as media reports called the state in Trump's favour.

However, a few days ago, Trump had claimed that the election had been 'stolen' from him, alleging election fraud had taken place. The American president, however, did not provide any proof.

When Ivanka thanked the people of Alaska for voting for her father, netizens took to Twitter to call out the Trump family for their dual standards in accepting results of states where the Republicans win.

"BREAKING: President Trump and Senate Republicans win Alaska, overwhelmingly and by a massive 20 point spread!

Put AK in the books [email protected] ! Congratulations Senator @DanSullivan_AK! Thank you Alaska!" she had tweeted.

One user wondered how Ivanka was over the moon over Trump's "win" when earlier, the Republicans said that the media could not call an election.

Another user pointed out to how the APP had previously called the entire election, not just one pertaining to a state or two, in Biden's favour.

Another wondered, with a hilarious memes, whether voter fraud had taken place or not.



